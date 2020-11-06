Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: STAA, VVI, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total volume of 3,144 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 314,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI) options are showing a volume of 790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of VVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of VVI. Below is a chart showing VVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 24,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

