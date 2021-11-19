Notable Friday Option Activity: STAA, IAA, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total of 5,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 552,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.7% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 262,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) saw options trading volume of 21,567 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 189.8% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 124,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 9,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

