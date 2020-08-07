Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, OSTK, ZGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 150,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 11,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 65,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 8,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,100 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, OSTK options, or ZGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

