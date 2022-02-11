Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, AMC, ATHA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 204,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 17,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 531,426 contracts, representing approximately 53.1 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 48,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) saw options trading volume of 2,800 contracts, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

