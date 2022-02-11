Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, AMC, ATHA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 204,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 17,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 531,426 contracts, representing approximately 53.1 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 48,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) saw options trading volume of 2,800 contracts, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SQ options, AMC options, or ATHA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.