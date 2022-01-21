Notable Friday Option Activity: SPWR, RVNC, WDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total of 21,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 3,994 contracts, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 27,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPWR options, RVNC options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.