Notable Friday Option Activity: SPWR, RVNC, WDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total of 21,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 3,994 contracts, representing approximately 399,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 27,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

