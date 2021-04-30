Notable Friday Option Activity: SPOT, KALU, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 19,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) saw options trading volume of 1,026 contracts, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares or approximately 118.5% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 3,495 contracts, representing approximately 349,500 underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

