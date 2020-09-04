Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: SPOT, DD, GBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 13,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 35,672 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 16,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT) options are showing a volume of 5,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of GBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of GBT. Below is a chart showing GBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

