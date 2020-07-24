Notable Friday Option Activity: SPOT, BLKB, GEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 20,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) options are showing a volume of 1,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) options are showing a volume of 918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

