Markets
SPOT

Notable Friday Option Activity: SPOT, BLKB, GEF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 20,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) options are showing a volume of 1,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) options are showing a volume of 918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, BLKB options, or GEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT BLKB GEF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular