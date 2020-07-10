Notable Friday Option Activity: SPLK, NOC, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 8,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 874,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring July 10, 2020, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,265 contracts, representing approximately 426,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 53,198 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

