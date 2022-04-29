Notable Friday Option Activity: SPGI, PFE, COP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total volume of 9,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 974,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,000 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 126,036 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 17,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 29,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 14,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, PFE options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.