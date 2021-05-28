Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: SPCE, DELL, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 347,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.2% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 17,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 18,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 6,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 640,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

