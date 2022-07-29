Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, INTU, WPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 32,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 4,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 7,598 contracts, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) options are showing a volume of 3,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 745,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, INTU options, or WPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

