Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, INTU, WPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 32,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 4,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 7,598 contracts, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) options are showing a volume of 3,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 745,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, INTU options, or WPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.