Notable Friday Option Activity: SLM, HOG, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), where a total volume of 42,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 18,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 14,693 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

