Notable Friday Option Activity: SLM, HOG, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), where a total volume of 42,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 18,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 14,693 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLM options, HOG options, or AZO options

