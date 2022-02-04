Notable Friday Option Activity: SKYW, BILL, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total volume of 1,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 178,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 14,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 178,370 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 26,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

