Markets
SKX

Notable Friday Option Activity: SKX, WHR, PANW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 9,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 4,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 10,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SKX options, WHR options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SKX WHR PANW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular