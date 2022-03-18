Notable Friday Option Activity: SKX, WHR, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 9,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 4,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 10,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKX options, WHR options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.