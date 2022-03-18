Notable Friday Option Activity: SKX, WHR, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 9,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 4,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 10,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

