Notable Friday Option Activity: SKT, JPM, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), where a total of 3,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 83,696 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 7,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 20,328 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

