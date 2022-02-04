Notable Friday Option Activity: SKT, JPM, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), where a total of 3,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 83,696 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 7,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 20,328 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKT options, JPM options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.