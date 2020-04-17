Notable Friday Option Activity: SHAK, REGN, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total of 10,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 6,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,306 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 3,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

