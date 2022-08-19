Notable Friday Option Activity: SG, QLYS, PRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 9,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 931,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) options are showing a volume of 2,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 8,956 contracts, representing approximately 895,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

