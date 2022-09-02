Notable Friday Option Activity: SG, KSS, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 16,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.4% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 46,064 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 11,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 20,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SG options, KSS options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

