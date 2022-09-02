Notable Friday Option Activity: SG, KSS, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 16,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.4% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 46,064 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 11,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 20,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SG options, KSS options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.