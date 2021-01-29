Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: SCI, IP, ZUMZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI), where a total of 3,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of SCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 818,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares of SCI. Below is a chart showing SCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 11,056 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zumiez Inc (Symbol: ZUMZ) options are showing a volume of 1,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ZUMZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of ZUMZ. Below is a chart showing ZUMZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

