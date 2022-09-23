Notable Friday Option Activity: SCHW, APA, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 39,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 22,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 37,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 11,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
