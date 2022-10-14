Notable Friday Option Activity: SCHW, AMD, PM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 38,606 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 18,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 374,096 contracts, representing approximately 37.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 22,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 20,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 16,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

