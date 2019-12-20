Notable Friday Option Activity: SCHN, BYD, TEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN), where a total of 1,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 193,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) options are showing a volume of 4,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 827,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN) options are showing a volume of 5,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,700 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

