Notable Friday Option Activity: SCCO, UBER, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 5,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 67,724 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 6,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 23,445 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

