Notable Friday Option Activity: SBUX, ADSK, SIVB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 52,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 1,991 contracts, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
