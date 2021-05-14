Notable Friday Option Activity: SAM, CLF, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 149,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 102,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 7,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 19,982 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

