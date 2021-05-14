Markets
SAM

Notable Friday Option Activity: SAM, CLF, NET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 149,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 102,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 7,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 19,982 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, CLF options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAM CLF NET

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular