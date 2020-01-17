Notable Friday Option Activity: RUN, TWOU, MEET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total volume of 11,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

2U Inc (Symbol: TWOU) saw options trading volume of 6,906 contracts, representing approximately 690,600 underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of TWOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of TWOU. Below is a chart showing TWOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meet Group Inc (Symbol: MEET) options are showing a volume of 6,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of MEET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,100 underlying shares of MEET. Below is a chart showing MEET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

