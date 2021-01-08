Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RNG, COOP, ENTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total of 5,857 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 585,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 784,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 6,207 contracts, representing approximately 620,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,800 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) options are showing a volume of 1,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of ENTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of ENTA. Below is a chart showing ENTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

