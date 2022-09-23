Notable Friday Option Activity: RLMD, MSFT, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD), where a total volume of 8,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 825,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 185.2% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 428,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 42,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 462,375 contracts, representing approximately 46.2 million underlying shares or approximately 165.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 29,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
