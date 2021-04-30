Notable Friday Option Activity: RKT, V, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 35,866 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 37,547 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 4,748 contracts, representing approximately 474,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

