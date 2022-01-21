Notable Friday Option Activity: RKT, MODN, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 35,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN) saw options trading volume of 1,003 contracts, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of MODN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MODN. Below is a chart showing MODN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 71,703 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 9,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

