Notable Friday Option Activity: RIVN, LRCX, ELY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 113,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 25,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 9,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:
And Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 12,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,600 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, LRCX options, or ELY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.