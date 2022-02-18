Notable Friday Option Activity: RIVN, LRCX, ELY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total volume of 113,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 25,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 9,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

And Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 12,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,600 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

