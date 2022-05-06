Notable Friday Option Activity: RIVN, ENV, LIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 77,248 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 9,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,400 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 2,284 contracts, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 1,851 contracts, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
