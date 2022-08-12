Notable Friday Option Activity: RICK, KR, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total volume of 455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 90 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,000 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 23,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 13,651 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

