Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, UFS, ICUI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 6,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 600,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS) options are showing a volume of 5,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.1% of UFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,800 underlying shares of UFS. Below is a chart showing UFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 2,539 contracts, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares or approximately 166.1% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

