Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, GOOG, PLMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 4,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 105% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 383,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 18,296 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 104.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) saw options trading volume of 2,067 contracts, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares or approximately 103.9% of PLMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PLMR. Below is a chart showing PLMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, GOOG options, or PLMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.