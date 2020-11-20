Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RGLD, NDAQ, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total of 1,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 179,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 362,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) saw options trading volume of 3,772 contracts, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,400 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 29,684 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 3,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, NDAQ options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

