Notable Friday Option Activity: QTRX, MSTR, FB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX), where a total of 13,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 409.2% of QTRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 336,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,600 underlying shares of QTRX. Below is a chart showing QTRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 8,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 537,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 77,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QTRX options, MSTR options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
