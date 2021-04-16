Markets
QDEL

Notable Friday Option Activity: QDEL, QCOM, JNJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), where a total of 4,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 745,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 52,068 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 40,570 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QDEL options, QCOM options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QDEL QCOM JNJ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular