Notable Friday Option Activity: QDEL, QCOM, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), where a total of 4,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 745,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 52,068 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 40,570 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QDEL options, QCOM options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

