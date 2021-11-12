Notable Friday Option Activity: QDEL, DOCU, GRWG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), where a total of 7,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 781,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.8% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 460,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 19,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 118.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 18,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QDEL options, DOCU options, or GRWG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

