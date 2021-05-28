Notable Friday Option Activity: QCOM, VAC, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 53,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 4,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) options are showing a volume of 2,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,200 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 8,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 807,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, VAC options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.