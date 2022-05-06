Notable Friday Option Activity: QCOM, COP, K

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 53,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 33,575 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 10,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,100 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, COP options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

