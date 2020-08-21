Notable Friday Option Activity: QCOM, ATEX, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 58,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) options are showing a volume of 385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,500 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 92,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 27,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

