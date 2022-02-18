Notable Friday Option Activity: PZZA, PACB, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 2,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 410,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) saw options trading volume of 28,948 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,700 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 6,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

