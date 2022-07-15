Notable Friday Option Activity: PZZA, IART, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 2,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 210,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) saw options trading volume of 3,037 contracts, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares or approximately 48% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,144 contracts, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
