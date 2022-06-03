Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, TRUP, COUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 78,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 2,228 contracts, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 8,916 contracts, representing approximately 891,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

PYPL TRUP COUP

