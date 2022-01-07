Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, IVR, TWOU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 123,444 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 5,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR) options are showing a volume of 53,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of IVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of IVR. Below is a chart showing IVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And 2U Inc (Symbol: TWOU) options are showing a volume of 9,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 943,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of TWOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,300 underlying shares of TWOU. Below is a chart showing TWOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

