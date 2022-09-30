Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, IBM, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 57,507 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 18,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 117,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 12,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
