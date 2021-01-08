Markets
PYPL

Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, ANET, GILD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 47,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 3,438 contracts, representing approximately 343,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 54,879 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, ANET options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL ANET GILD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular