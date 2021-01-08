Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, ANET, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 47,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 3,438 contracts, representing approximately 343,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 54,879 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

