Notable Friday Option Activity: PVH, ETSY, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 6,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 621,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 11,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

